Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

