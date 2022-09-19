Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.30% of ANSYS worth $358,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 300,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

ANSS opened at $240.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.02 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.