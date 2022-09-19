Bank of America Corp DE Sells 485,109 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,054,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.40% of Fastenal worth $478,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.36 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

