Bank of America Corp DE Sells 637,135 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $476,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 270,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.