Bankroll Vault Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,528.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00153373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00268120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00722530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.90 or 0.00573018 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00253167 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

