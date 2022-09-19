BankSocial (BSL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.52 Million

BankSocial (BSL) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One BankSocial coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. BankSocial has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BankSocial Coin Profile

BankSocial was first traded on September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BankSocial’s official website is www.banksocial.io. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

