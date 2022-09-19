Barclays Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,785 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Relx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.95) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,541.88 ($30.71).

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,232 ($26.97) on Friday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,755.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,335.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,301.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Relx Cuts Dividend

About Relx

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

