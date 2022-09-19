Barclays Lowers Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target to GBX 310

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of Ascential stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Ascential has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

