Barclays Trims Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Target Price to €26.00

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €32.00 ($32.65) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.