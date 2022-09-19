Barclays Trims Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Target Price to €26.00

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €32.00 ($32.65) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $31.59.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.