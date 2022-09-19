Barclays Trims Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gamma Communications from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Gamma Communications stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

