Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Buys £18,675 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,565.25).
Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:BDEV opened at GBX 429 ($5.18) on Monday. Barratt Developments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 858.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 460.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 488.34.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
