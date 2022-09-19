Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,937.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

