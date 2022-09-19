Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,779,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 3,151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.
Baytex Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.21.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
