Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,779,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 3,151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.21.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.