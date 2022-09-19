Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Beam has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $23.72 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00284025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00110514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 123,376,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

