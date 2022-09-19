Beer Money Market Capitalization Hits $337,548.82 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $337,548.82 and $109.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

