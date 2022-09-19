Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $13.47 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

