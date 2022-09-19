Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $158.50 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $158.50 million and $1.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000410 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

