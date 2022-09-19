Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,049.62 ($24.77).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 632 ($7.64) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company has a market cap of £631.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,179.31.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

