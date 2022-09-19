Berry Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Berry coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $518,219.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,038.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00063685 BTC.

About Berry

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

