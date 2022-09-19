Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 755.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Bill.com by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com Price Performance

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $149.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.12. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

