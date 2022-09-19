Binemon Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $688,810.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $688,810.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binemon has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
