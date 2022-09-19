Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.07 million and $443.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

