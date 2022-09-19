Bistroo (BIST) Market Capitalization Tops $756,400.11

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $756,400.11 and $43,897.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bistroo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official website is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bistroo

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bistroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bistroo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.