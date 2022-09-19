Biswap (BSW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.15 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $79.67 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001518 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

