BitBall Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,797.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. BitBall has a market cap of $382,752.13 and approximately $5,797.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.