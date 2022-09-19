bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $2.25 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00115520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00898294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

