Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $21.23 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.23 or 0.00111970 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $371.88 million and $9.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00287009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

