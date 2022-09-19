Bitcoin SV Price Hits $48.09 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $48.09 or 0.00255538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $922.15 million and approximately $64.99 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,820.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00578381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010384 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,173,695 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is nchain.com/en. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) emerged following a hard fork of the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain in 2018, which had in turn forked from the BTC blockchain a year earlier.The goal of Bitcoin SV is to fulfill the original vision of the Bitcoin protocol and design as described in Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper, early Bitcoin client software and known Satoshi writings. BSV aims to offer scalability and stability in line with the original description of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, as well as deliver a distributed data network that can support enterprise-level advanced blockchain applications.To this end, it has removed artificial block size limits and re-enabled Script commands and other technical capabilities which had been historically disabled or restricted by the protocol developers of the BTC blockchain. This allows the network to process tens of thousands of transactions per second while maintaining extremely low transaction fees for micropayments, in addition to offering advanced capabilities such as tokens, smart contracts, computation and other data use cases.The BSV network is unique in its capacity for unbounded on-chain scaling while also being more aligned with the original design of Bitcoin than any other blockchain.Alternative website: https://www.bitcoinsv.io/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.