Bitcoin SV Price Hits $48.09 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $48.09 or 0.00255538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $922.15 million and approximately $64.99 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,820.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00578381 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00049255 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000866 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005445 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010384 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,173,695 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is nchain.com/en. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.