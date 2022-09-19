BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.0653 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $380,970.90 and $45.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00089216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00080673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007705 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,047,324 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,870 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

