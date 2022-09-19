BitcoinZ 1-Day Volume Tops $32,210.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $32,210.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,600,091,129 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

