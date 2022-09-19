BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,908.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $125,908.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00155373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00268828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00722326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00574359 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00253703 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

