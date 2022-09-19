BitDAO (BIT) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $82.98 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00861669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,946,169 coins. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.