BitForex Token Achieves Market Cap of $10.63 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. BitForex Token has a market cap of $10.63 million and $241,806.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token launched on July 17th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,073,705 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom.

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders.The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

