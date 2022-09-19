BitGuild PLAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,651.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $56,163.47 and approximately $32,651.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unidef (U) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

