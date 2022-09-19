BitShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.10 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and $704,671.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007605 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006675 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004905 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012193 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

