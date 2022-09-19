Black Phoenix (BPX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,303.00

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Black Phoenix has a total market cap of $162,859.93 and $25,303.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,528.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058036 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Black Phoenix Coin Profile

Black Phoenix is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

