BlackPool Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $519,673.29 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. BlackPool has a total market cap of $519,673.29 and $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,453.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007693 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058186 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010466 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00062743 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BPT is a coin. It was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
