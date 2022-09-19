Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Compass Point began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

BLND opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,125 shares of company stock valued at $274,856 in the last three months. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 90.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $175,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

