BLink (BLINK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00

BLink (BLINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $277,688.38 and approximately $40.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,382.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005385 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

