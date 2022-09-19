Blockzero Labs Market Cap Hits $546,192.69 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $546,192.69 and approximately $4,951.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,450.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010468 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

