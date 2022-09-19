bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

bluebird bio Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 656,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

