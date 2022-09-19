BlueCoin (BLU) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 94.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded up 73.3% against the US dollar. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $221,829.48 and approximately $115.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

