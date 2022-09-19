BMO Capital Markets Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $345.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.78. Adobe has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.