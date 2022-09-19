BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,194 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

