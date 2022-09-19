Bogged Finance (BOG) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004879 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000385 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030356 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

Bogged Finance (BOG) is a coin. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bogged Finance is www.bogged.finance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users."

