Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.75.

BLX opened at C$46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.48.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

