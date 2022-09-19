Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.2 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of BORUF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (BORUF)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.