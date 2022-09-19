Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of BORUF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

