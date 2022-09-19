Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $83.43 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.56.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

