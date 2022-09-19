Bottos (BTO) One Day Volume Tops $27,846.00

Bottos (BTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $273,203.06 and approximately $27,846.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bottos

The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

