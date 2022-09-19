botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $40.51 million and approximately $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

